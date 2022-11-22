Tony Khan Addresses Future Of AEW's Owen Hart Cup Tournament

AEW held their inaugural Owen Hart Foundation tournament (aka The Owen Hart Cup) earlier this year, with one bracket for the men and one for the women. Eight men and women competed in the single-elimination tournament with the finals culminating at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May. During a media call ahead of AEW Full Gear, Dave Meltzer asked AEW President Tony Khan if we would see another Owen Hart Cup take place.

"Yes, I do plan to do the Owen Hart tournament in 2023," Khan said. "I would like to continue my great relationship with Dr. Martha Hart and her family." Khan recalled how Chris Jericho put him in contact with Owen's wife, Martha, through Zoom calls during the pandemic. He remains grateful for their working relationship and looks forward to doing "more compelling things" again in 2023.

Khan also revealed that some of the matches from the first tournament were among his favorite matches from 2022 overall in AEW. On the women's side, Britt Baker beat Toni Storm in the semifinals, while Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander. In the finals at Double or Nothing, Baker beat Soho to win the very first Owen Hart Cup. On the men's side, Johnny Elite, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, made a one-off appearance as the surprise Joker entrant in a first-round loss to Samoa Joe. Joe went on to beat Kyle O'Reilly in the semi-finals, while Adam Cole outlasted Jeff Hardy. Cole defied the odds and pinned Joe in the finals to win the men's cup.