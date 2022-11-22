William Regal Set To Address AEW Full Gear Actions

William Regal has some explaining to do, and fans won't have to wait long to hear what he has to say. Regal helped form the Blackpool Combat Club when he was able to get Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to make amends back in March. At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday, however, Regal turned his back on Moxley.

Toward the end of the main event between AEW World Champion Moxley and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF contemplated using his Dynamite Diamond Ring as a weapon following a referee bump, but Regal convinced him not to. After a second ref bump, Regal handed MJF brass knuckles. MJF clocked Moxley over the head with the brass knuckles to secure the pinfall and become the new champion.

AEW announced via Twitter that Regal will explain his actions during the November 23 episode of "Dynamite." Time will tell if Regal has taken MJF under his wing and what the status of Blackpool Combat Club is.

Going into Full Gear, Regal and MJF traded barbs on the microphone regarding their past. MJF was upset with Regal over an email Regal sent him when he was trying to sign with WWE years ago. In the email, Regal said MJF wasn't yet on the level of being a WWE Superstar. Regal responded to MJF by saying he always saw his potential, but he still had a lot to learn. Regal then told MJF that if he wants to be the devil he'll use any means necessary to succeed as long as he isn't taking shortcuts.