Dax Harwood Reflects On Working With The Young Bucks

FTR and the Young Bucks are two of the most accomplished teams of the 21st century — with both finding massive success in tag team divisions worldwide. They have faced off against each other twice in history, with their current record standing at one win a piece. They faced off for the first time at Full Gear 2020 — a night that saw the Young Bucks defeat FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR quoted a tweet that shared highlights of the FTR versus Young Bucks match earlier this year and said: "Top 5 match of my career. Two of the greatest tag teams of a generation, trying to outwork & out-hustle each other to give the fans something special. I'll always be proud of this one. This is when we realized the fans' perception of us had changed. Very grateful for this night."

This match occurred on the April 6, 2022 edition of "Dynamite," with FTR successfully winning the second match between the pair. In another tweet, Harwood discussed which move he took that caused him great pain in the match: "Also, that double hiptoss was one of the most painful moments in my career, as this was just a few nights after I had taken a suplex from inside the ring to the floor from Jay Briscoe." Less than a week before their Dynamite match, FTR defeated The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Supercard of Honor in a match that has been heavily praised since happening — the match Harwood was referring to.

The third match between FTR and the Young Bucks has not been set, however, if it does ever occur, it would be a massive deal