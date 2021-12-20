FTR were guests on Barstool Rasslin’ recently, where they spoke about their rivalry with The Young Bucks. The two teams have competed once in AEW. Dax Harwood admitted he thought there would be multiple matches after that.

“We did it in front of 1,000 fans and when the match was over, dude, I cannot explain to you the emotions that went through me. I was like, ‘man, we did it and we had 1,000 fans there.’ I could feel their emotions because finally, their heroes had won the championships from us,” he said. “I think they thought, ‘well we saw who the greatest team of all time was. Maybe we saw the greatest tag match of all time.

“We thought there was going to be multiple matches as well. Then there was a train that completely stopped all that. Maybe we become best friends with a billionaire,” Dax Harwood teased. “Maybe that’s how the train gets started.”

FTR’s Cash Wheeler then spoke about their rivalry and claimed a rematch is inevitable. However, he also claimed that The Young Bucks know that they are a better team and that is why they avoid them.

“If you ask me though, no matter how much we wanted the immediate rematch because we don’t like losing, especially not to those guys, it’s inevitable that it’s going to happen,” the FTR star said. “We’ve learned, we waited a long time to have that first match. We know how to be patient when it comes to this.

“We know that when you boil it all down and you take it all away and you strip it down to just who is the better team, they know that we are and they hate that. They’re going to avoid that at all costs,” Wheeler claimed. “They don’t want to be seen even remotely in the same area as us because it’s going to expose them.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Barstool Rasslin’ with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.