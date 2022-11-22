The Good Brothers Announce Their Return To NJPW

With "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson deciding to rejoin his friend AJ Styles in WWE alongside his tag team partner Luke Gallows, controversy immediately followed as the star held the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship, creating an intriguing situation as to whether or not he'd be forced to relinquish the belt or appear for the company as a signed WWE talent.

As the current champion, Anderson has unfortunately failed to meet the requirements of defending the belt but has yet to relinquish the gold, causing "issues" between him and his former company, but NJPW had reportedly been contemplating breaking tradition to accommodate Anderson. Although he has yet to do so, Anderson has stated that he will go back and defend the championship before the end of 2022, an unusual move for WWE superstars. Anderson won the belt in June, but resigned with the WWE in October, making this situation difficult for both companies.

In an update to the situation, Anderson stated on his Instagram account that his return will come on Wednesday, December 14 for the World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League finals, stating that the "greatest NEVER Openweight Champion of all time" will be defending his belt. In the video, other OC members Gallows and Styles appeared, with the former IWGP World Champion Styles approving of the move. Anderson's previous title defense was expected to be against Hikuleo on November 5 at NJPW Battle Autumn, but due to WWE's booking of "Crown Jewel" in Saudi Arabia, Anderson was forced to pull out and work for his new company that night.