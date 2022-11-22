WWE Raw Viewership Holds Steady Against International Monday Night Football Game

"WWE Raw" barely slipped in ratings in comparison to the previous week. "Showbuzz Daily" shared viewership information for Monday and the November 21 episode of "Raw" had an average of 1,646,300 viewers. That's a little less than 2,000 fewer than last week's number of 1,648,000 which isn't even close to a one percent dip.

The key demographic, however, did suffer a downturn. Monday's episode garnered a 0.41 P18-49 rating, a five percent drop from last week's episode.

"Raw" came in seventh for cable originals for the evening, being ousted from the top spot by "Monday Night Football" on ESPN which featured a special game hailing from Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

However, looking back at a year before, "Raw" is down in both total viewership and in the key demographic. The November 22, 2021 episode of "Raw" roped in 1,700,000 viewers on average, three percent more than this past Monday. The key demographic for last year's program happened to be a 0.49 P18-49 rating, 16 percent more than Monday night.

"Raw" kicked off with a promo from Kevin Owens who was revealed to be the fifth competitor in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series which ultimately led to The Brawling Brutes taking on The Judgment Day. Omos ended up beating Johnny Gargano clean, Austin Theory continued to cultivate a feud with Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley gained the WarGames advantage for Team Damage CTRL as she defeated Asuka in singles action. The show ended in an all-out brawl between the women.