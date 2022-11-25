Brandi Rhodes Addresses Possibly Accompanying Cody Rhodes In WWE

Brandi Rhodes has been absent from pro wrestling since her exit from AEW earlier this year. While Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania, Brandi has only been seen in behind-the-scenes footage of that night released on WWE's social media channels. Her last on-screen appearance occurred in a January edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King in four minutes.

Speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Brandi Rhodes was asked if fans can expect to see her accompanying her husband to the ring in WWE once he returns from his pectoral injury. "I love my husband and I'm always there for him. However, if it doesn't make sense, I'm not in," said Brandi. "This is his journey right now and you don't get a lot of shots at these things."

She said that Cody doesn't need her right now, but stated that they could have a conversation about it if Cody wants her alongside him. "I am better at telling him what he does need in the mix," she said. "I'm very honest with him when I think that I'm not going to add anything to it."

Previously known in WWE as Eden Stiles and Eden, Brandi worked as a ring announcer on "NXT," "Smackdown," and "Main Event." She made her pay-per-view debut at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and later became Lilian Garcia's backup on "Raw." In addition, she had a recurring video blog on WWE's YouTube Channel for nearly a year.

On May 24, 2016, two days after Cody was granted his WWE release, Brandi was given her requested release as well.

