Sgt. Slaughter Tells The Tale Of Roddy Piper Being Stabbed By A Fan

On some occasions, wrestlers have less to fear from their in-ring opponents and face more danger from the general public. In a "Sportskeeda Wrestling" interview, Sgt. Slaughter recalled a genuine life-and-death struggle involving Roddy Piper in the early 1980s.

"We were in Raleigh, North Carolina, and back then we were all our protection," Slaughter recalled. "We protected each other — there wasn't any police" serving as dedicated security for the event as they often do today. Piper and Slaughter were standing off-camera watching Ivan Koloff wrestle a match when they saw that a man near a hallway concession stand was beating a little girl. Piper told Slaughter "I don't like that" and took off to stop the man's assault on the child.

Slaughter stated that Piper separated the child from the man, and after he was sure she was no longer in danger he chased after her assailant. Slaughter ran after Piper and found him pinning the man down when two police officers came to arrest the abuser. But Piper wanted to talk to the man after he was arrested, and Slaughter noticed a knife on the ground that had blood on its handle. "I just folded it and held it for quite a while in my hand to give it to the police officer," he said. "So while we're watching them interrogate the guy, Roddy kept asking the main police officer, 'Can I just talk to the guy?'" The officer declined but Piper kept asking. The officer finally asked why Piper was so insistent in conversing with the man.