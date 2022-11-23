Sarah Michelle Gellar Watched This AEW Match With Freddie Prinze Jr.

During the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar was glued to the television watching a recent AEW match: the opening bout of Full Gear that had "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry taking on Luchasaurus in a steel cage match. On the show, he discussed the experience of watching the match with her.

"There's an emotional investment from my wife right away," Prinze said. "She watches this young man, who's half the size of Luchasaurus in weight and height, practically try to come back time and time again. Each time, he gets smashed back into the cage or smashed into the mat."

Prinze further explained that there was one spot in particular that grabbed his wife's attention. "Eventually, he gets Luchasaurus on the table, and this kid has gone through the wringer, He's been stuck in between the cage and the ring, he's been thrown into the cage, his head is bleeding," he continued. "Both guys are wearing masks at the end of it, one just happened to be a blood mask. He finally climbs up to the top of the cage, and my wife legit says, 'Well, he's not gonna jump off of that, is he?' I say, 'Oh, he is. I just don't know what he's gonna do.'"

Prinze went on to say that he felt "Jungle Boy" was looking to the sky in honor of his late father, Luke Perry, and noted that the rivalry involving Perry, Cage, and Luchasuarus has been going on for a long time, with the death of Perry's father being used for heel heat.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.