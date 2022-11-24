Booker T Has Viewership Goal For WWE NXT

Booker T has big plans for "WWE NXT." The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer has been lending his vocal services behind the commentary table at the Capitol Wrestling Center every Tuesday night for the program while Wade Barrett has taken over for Pat McAfee on "WWE SmackDown," and Booker is all kinds of confident in his gift for gab, sucka.

"Wade Barrett, he can kiss that job goodbye," Booker joked on his "Hall Of Fame" podcast. "It's over!" Not only does the Master of The Harlem Hangover believe he's "Wally Pipp'ed" Barrett out of his post, but he wants to help boost the ratings of the Black and Gold brand. "Before it's over with, "NXT" on Tuesday night want a million viewers a week and I need you people to help me get that done. I'm going to be bringing that commentary to ya, I'm gonna be spitting the lyrics I'm gonna be stalking like chicken hawking coming up this week."

There's a good reason Booker has gotten that WWE Hall Of Fame nod not once but twice, as the five-time WCW World Champion could get the job done both in the ring and behind the microphone and he feels the latter holds a great deal of weight in the grand scheme of the wrestling business. "The entertainment portion, that part right there has always got to be there for me. If I ain't laughing, if I'm not having fun, I'm not going to be watching," Booker said before once again encouraging people to tune in on Tuesdays.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.