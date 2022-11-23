Kenny Omega Asks Fans To 'Let It Go' In Regards To AEW All Out Drama

The drama over the alleged backstage brawl at the All Out pay-per-view in September has enveloped AEW for months, and Kenny Omega is asking fans to "let it go."

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, Omega opened up about his in-ring return last weekend alongside The Young Bucks following their lengthy suspensions over the All Out incident.

The Elite made their return at Saturday night's Full Gear event and later included clips of the AEW crowd raucously chanting "F*** CM Punk!" in their weekly "Being The Elite" vlog. But Omega is asking for everyone to move past the situation.

"There are things no one can talk about, so I'd encourage people to let it go," Omega. "It doesn't change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don't even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone–even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match. I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling."

Omega and The Young Bucks' Matt and Nick Jackson – a.k.a. The Elite – were off television for more than two months after getting in an alleged backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel after All Out. The Elite members were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships, while Punk was stripped of his AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Punk has not returned to television since the incident, while Steel was released by the company last month.