Booker T Is Looking Forward To This Eventual WWE SmackDown Match

Booker T has weighed in on one key match from the "WWE SmackDown" brand that he's looking forward to. Upon making his return to WWE, many wondered who Bray Wyatt would target first. It appears we've gotten the answer as Wyatt has begun a storyline with LA Knight. The two first met during a backstage segment, which led to Wyatt delivering a headbutt to Knight. The following week, Knight slapped Wyatt twice, but paid for his actions, as he was seen knocked out and buried under equipment.

Taking to his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T discussed his intrigue in Wyatt vs. Knight. "You know what? That's the match I'm looking forward to seeing exactly how it plays out," Booker T said. "I said Bray Wyatt coming back has to be a different Bray Wyatt, and I think, to my point, we've seen a different Bray Wyatt." Booker T explained the one knock that Wyatt often receives from fans and experts.

"I think we're gonna get a chance to see Bray more importantly, go out and perform," Booker T said. "We're gonna see him go out and work. I think that's the one thing people always try to hold against Bray Wyatt. They always talk about his characters, they never really talked about his performances." The WWE Hall of Famer feels it's gut check time for Wyatt in terms of in-ring work. "I think Bray Wyatt has a chance to reinvent himself," Booker T said. "The character's only gonna go so far. You gotta give me the payoff." Booker T noted that the payoff is having a standout performance in the ring. He feels it's a chance for Wyatt to show how good he really is.

