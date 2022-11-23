Max Caster Allows 'Fellow Zoomer' To Beat Him Up

Max Caster is no slouch when it comes to social media followers — the rapping half of AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed has approximately 76,000 Twitter followers — but his online fanbase is tiny compared to the nearly 80 million TikTok viewers amassed by 18-year-old Charli D'Amelio. Caster might have been eager to siphon off some of D'Amelio's followers, as witnessed by a preview video on his Twitter page where he offers D'Amelio basic instructions on wrestling, including a demonstration of the hip toss — an action that Caster defined as her "signature move." However, the TikTok star acknowledged her wrestling skills were borderline nonexistent.

"He did most of the work," the bemused D'Amelio said, adding that "he's just landing very harshly right on the floor. I don't know how he does it — it looks like it hurts." The video also showed D'Amelio rolling Caster across the padded mat on the ground and then putting him in a headlock which he tries to tap out from while beaming a jolly smile. The complete video will be shown on "Charli vs. Dixie," a Snapchat show featuring D'Amelio and her sister Dixie; Sportskeeda reported AEW referee Aubrey Edwards will also appear with Caster.

🗣️ YO! LISTEN! 🗣️ I sold my soul to be a Zoomer celeb. This is my humiliation ritual! 😊👹 Watch as I allow fellow zoomer Charli D'Amelio to beat me up! Anything to be famous! 💯 Charli Vs Dixie only on @Snapchat! Episode out now! ✂️@AEW#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/mCrb2PmOkn — ”Platinum” Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) November 23, 2022

Caster called attention to his training session by tweeting, "YO! LISTEN! I sold my soul to be a Zoomer celeb. This is my humiliation ritual! Watch as I allow fellow zoomer Charli D'Amelio to beat me up! Anything to be famous! Charli Vs Dixie only on @Snapchat! Episode out now! @AEW #MicDrop." Caster's "humiliation ritual" is something of a change of Twitter roles — at least one of his fellow AEW wrestlers has complained about tweets from Caster that he considered humiliating. "I detest Max Caster," MJF said in a recent interview. "Max Caster consistently makes sexual advancements on me online. He's always sexually harassing me. Megha Parekh, our lawyer, has not gotten to the bottom of it yet ... The Max Caster situation is really upsetting at this point."