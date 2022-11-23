Ricky Starks Wants Kanye West Track As His AEW Entrance Theme

Ricky Starks wants to use a Kanye West song for his AEW entrance music. On the latest episode of the "Watching the Throne" podcast, Starks said he's a "huge Kanye West fan" and it's his "goal" to use "Touch the Sky" as his intro music in AEW.

"My goal is to get the rights to play 'Touch The Sky' at least once — at least once — for one of my matches," Starks said. "That's the goal. I'm putting it out there. I'm manifesting this to happen. Honestly, that's what I want. That's what I want out of this whole thing. I think the day that I get that, I'm pretty much going to set Twitter on fire." AEW has made significant investments into using popular music for its wrestlers' entrance themes over the years, from Orange Cassidy using Pixies' "Where Is My Mind?" to The Elite recently walking out to Kansas' "Carry On Wayward Son." However, it's likely attempting to use West's music would introduce more issues for AEW than simply obtaining usage rights.

West has been embroiled in multiple controversies in recent years, most recently for spreading racist disinformation about the Jewish community and making other antisemitic remarks. Major companies like Adidas and Gap have already severed their relationships with the troubled rapper in recent weeks over antisemitic statements that he made in October. Starks was not asked about West's controversies during the podcast and did not touch upon them. In addition to being a fan of West's music, Starks said he hopes to use "Touch the Sky" in AEW because he previously used the track as his entrance theme on the indies.