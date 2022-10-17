Ricky Starks Celebrates 11 Year Anniversary Of His First Match

AEW star Ricky Starks took to Twitter Sunday evening to celebrate the anniversary of his first official pro wrestling match.

Starks tweeted, "Had my first official match 11 years ago, today."

In his early career, Starks wrestled in Texas for several promotions including Anarchy Championship Wrestling and Inspire Pro Wrestling. He even worked as an enhancement talent for WWE.

After that, Starks made his debut in NWA on October 21, 2018. Two years later, Starks became the inaugural NWA World Television Champion after winning the 2020 NWA World Television Championship Tournament.

The 32-year-old made his official All Elite Wrestling debut on the June 17, 2020, edition of "Dynamite," where he answered former AEW star Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the AEW TNT Championship.

Since his debut, Starks has held the FTW Title, was part of the former stable Team Taz and feuded with Sting, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, and Powerhouse Hobbs. He was also part of the commentary team for "Rampage."

It's interesting to note that when Starks first started with the promotion, he had to take to social media to fix a few misconceptions about his career, which included the wrong year of his debut. Starks tweeted on July 31, 2020, "Since this keeps getting asked, my Wikipedia is filled with misinformation. I was not trained by Booker T And I didn't debut in 2012, it was in October 2011. Thank you for coming to my Starks Talk."

Starks' last match on "Dynamite" was September 28 and was against Eli Isom.