AEW TNT Champion Cody continued to defend his title each week on Dynamite and tonight he went up against former NWA World Television Champion Ricky Starks.
This was Starks' debut in AEW, but came up short against the champion, after losing via pinfall to cross rhodes.
Absolute @starkmanjones has ARRIVED and is ready to take your #TNTChampion @CodyRhodes to the limit!
.@CodyRhodes makes the challenge and Absolute @starkmanjones answers
.@CodyRhodes is pulling out all the stops against @starkmanjones!
.@starkmanjones is bringing the fight to @CodyRhodes. Who will leave your #TNTChampion?
It's a pure slugfest between @starkmanjones & @CodyRhodes for the #TNTChampionship!
That TNT Championship will be staying with @CodyRhodes, but credit @starkmanjones for giving the champ a real run for his money.