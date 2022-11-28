Dustin Rhodes Wishes This Wrestler Was Still With AEW

Dustin Rhodes admits there is one former AEW star who he wishes was still with the company. AEW has brought in a fair amount of talent, but there is a small group of performers who helped get the promotion off the ground. One of those names is Cody Rhodes, who left AEW earlier this year to return to WWE.

Dustin remains in AEW where he has roles both on-air and behind the scenes. Appearing on "Talk Is Jericho," Dustin discussed the journey that Cody has been on.

"Cody's still young," Rhodes said. "There's such an age gap. He's kind of in his prime now, but watching him return on WrestleMania was just huge. I'm not gonna miss any of his stuff. He's on the rise to become a champion, you know? I really think he's set the tone for that in his last eight years of work and things that he's done, he's built up. He's very professional. He's very different than I am. We're two completely opposite people. He has that creative mind like my dad had. I'm more of the grunt, the worker in the family, but he is surpassing everything. He's doing amazing."

Having said that, Dustin wasn't shy in saying the following about his brother's AEW departure.

"I wish he was still here," Rhodes admitted.

Cody has been sidelined due to a pectoral tear. He hasn't wrestled a match since June. While an exact date for his return hasn't been made official, WWE has been teasing his return with Seth Rollins bragging about putting "The American Nightmare" on the shelf in storyline.

