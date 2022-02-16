Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes.

In an update, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reports that multiple sources have said Brandi is not expected to join Cody in WWE.

It was also said that Cody could begin working for WWE as soon as this weekend, potentially visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to film segments for his return.

Rhodes left WWE back in 2016 after being frustrated with a lack of direction, and dissatisfaction with certain members of the WWE creative team, mainly over his Stardust character. It was noted that this will be a non-factor in his upcoming return to WWE as he is expected to have a far different relationship with Vince and the writing team.

Regarding Cody’s AEW departure, Barrasso reports that another key factor in the decision was losing all responsibilities related to booking. Rhodes was originally a part of the process, but Khan, as AEW’s Head of Creative, has taken full control.

There is no timeframe for Rhodes’ return to WWE, but Barrasso reports that sources have confirmed he is headed back. There is also no word on if a deal has been reached. It’s believed that Rhodes could end up being a WrestleMania 38 surprise, or WWE could hold him off until the RAW After WrestleMania, which is the biggest RAW episode of the year.

