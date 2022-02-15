As noted, Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. You can click here for the statements from Cody and AEW President Tony Khan.

In an update, Brandi also issued her own statement today after the departures were confirmed. She wrote the following:

“A heartfelt thank you to every fan that has supported me in AEW. It was an honor to be the company’s first Chief Brand Officer. The thank you list is long so I’ll try not to wander. Thank you to Kulture City, Special Olympics Illinois and the American Heart Association for allowing me to cultivate these amazing partnerships. Thank you to every AEW Heel that helped me build a dream community of female fans. Thank you to every AEW wrestler and talent that worked hard to create a great locker room environment. Thank you to the production team, make up team, and seamstresses. Thank you, Dustin, QT, Jerry Lynn and Leva Bates, for every ounce of energy, help and encouragement you provided. Thank you to my husband for being that constant rock and partner every single day. Thank you to TNT, TBS and WarnerMedia for treating my family like your family. Thank you to Tony Khan for giving me this opportunity and platform. I move forward with my daughter and this quote in mind. “We must take time to define our own path. Too quickly we can find the world defining it for us” – Unknown Also… “I’ll see you on the flippity flop” – Michael Scott

Regarding Cody and Brandi leaving AEW, word as of last Friday was that Cody wanted a big money deal, but several within the company didn’t think that a new deal was going to happen, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Cody and Brandi have not been quite as connected to the AEW locker room in recent years as they were when AEW first launched, with word coming out that Cody had become distant from the other Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

It’s believed by some that Cody could be returning to WWE soon. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there was a lot of talk at Monday’s RAW about Rhodes possibly returning to his former employer, who he was with from 2006-2016. There is said to be chatter within certain WWE circles about Cody’s future with the company, but nothing is official as of this writing. Furthermore, Ariel Helwani reported that Rhodes and WWE are in talks about a return.

Shortly before AEW and Cody confirmed the departures today, WWE officials were aware of the situation and reportedly knew ahead of time that an announcement would be made, according to the Fightful report. It was noted that Rhodes and WWE have at least had discussions, but WWE did know that an announcement on Rhodes’ AEW departure would be made this morning.

There is no word on if Cody’s WWE return deal would include a spot on the roster for Brandi, or when we might see Rhodes return to the WWE ring, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Cody and Brandi. You can see the full statement from Brandi below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]