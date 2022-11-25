MLW Star Was Considered For Role On Young Rock

The third season of "Young Rock" is currently underway on NBC, and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has appeared as a guest star character in two episodes so far. During a recent interview on Ad Free Shows with Wrestling Inc. contributor Dominic DeAngelo, current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone revealed that he briefly took part in discussions for the role, though he didn't wind up being cast as the Hulkster.

"All I can say is that I did get some emails," Hammerstone said. "I didn't reach out to anybody, but I might have been reached out to a little bit. I got really excited, but it never got past emails. So I don't know what happened, I don't know if somebody was chosen, but I never got my chance to drop a 'Let me tell you something, brother!'"

The MLW wrestler tweeted about wanting the role back in August when it first came out that the show was looking to cast the WWE legend. The role would eventually go to actor Brock O'Hurn, who appeared in the first two episodes of the show's third season and can briefly be seen in the season trailer. It remains to be seen if Hogan continues to show up in the series, as the format of "Young Rock" moves back and forth in time from the 1980s, the 1990s, and the future.

Hammerstone has held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for over 415 days, with challenges against the likes of Bandido, Davey Richards, and Jacob Fatu. Though he didn't land the role of Hogan on "Young Rock," the talented young performer said he is very open to pursuing acting moving forward, so don't be shocked to see Hammerstone on the big or small screen sometime in the future.