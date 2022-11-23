Bobby Lashley Reveals He Has Been Filming A Reality Show

Back in 2018, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE after nearly eleven years away from the company. Ever since his return, Lashley has become a bigger name than ever. Over the past four years, we've seen Lashley win the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Title before becoming a two-time WWE Champion. After wins over the likes of Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, it's safe to say Lashley has elevated his career to top-star status, and it doesn't appear he'll be stopping anytime soon. He's even making in-roads in other parts of the entertainment world.

"We've actually been filming a reality show," Lashley told Sidewalks Entertainment's Lori Rosales.

Lashley was asked about his time outside of the ring and what he does off camera. Lashley revealed that he's indeed been a part of developing a reality series.

"I love to flip houses ... [the reality show] that deals with how me and my team put together different flips and go from place to place."

Lashley did not elaborate on the premise of the show. He is only the latest in a long line of wrestling names to land roles in reality shows. Wrestlers such as The Miz and Maryse in "Miz and Mrs.," Cody Rhodes in "Rhodes to the Top," and nearly the entire WWE Women's Division in "Total Divas" have all been seen in reality shows. But interestingly enough, Lashley's not the only member of the WWE roster to receive a show recently as Montez Ford and Bianca Belair announced recently that they are receiving their own show as well.

