WWE Talent Pulled Vince McMahon Related Rib On Lio Rush

Lio Rush is probably best remembered for his alliance with Bobby Lashley in WWE between 2018 and 2019, so much so that he himself remembers that as the most fun that he's had. While it's likely that this is how fans remember him on-screen, there's another moment Rush is known for within WWE, which happens to involve a little backstage ribbing and Vince McMahon.

On the latest episode of his "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James spoke about his relationship with Rush as well as that moment. "I like Lio Rush a lot," James said while trying to remember his real name (Lionel Green). "I worked with him in NXT, I really like the kid, and he loves the wrestling business. He's a great kid and a great worker, and does some incredible things in a wrestling ring."

WWE signed Rush when he was in his early 20s, and it's not unlike this industry to have a mix of people who are looking to give the fresh faces a hard time. Only this particular instance, at the time, involved the boss, Vince McMahon, whom Rush had a good relationship with.

"One time I came up to sit in my chair for 'SmackDown,' and Vince wasn't there at the time," James continued. "And sitting in the chair that I would sit in, that is Vince's, is Lio Rush. It turns out some guys ribbed him and told him to sit there. I felt bad, and he was so apologetic."

Rush was released by WWE in 2020 as part of the company's COVID-19 budget cuts and later went on to feature in AEW.

