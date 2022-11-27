Rhea Ripley Feels Like We're In A New Era For WWE Women

Over the past several months, The Judgment Day has been wreaking havoc on Monday nights. No matter who gets in their way, whether it's Edge, Rey Mysterio, or even AJ Styles and The O.C., they've had an answer at every turn. That's thanks in large part to Rhea Ripley, who has been nothing short of a menace week in and week out.

Whether it's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, or especially Dominik Mysterio, Ripley has their back so much so that on the October 24 episode of "WWE Raw," she body slammed the 300-pound Luke Gallows with ease. Right now, the former "Raw" Women's Champion is loving the role she's been given (via the New York Post).

"It's something that we haven't seen (in WWE) since pretty much Chyna," Ripley said. "So it's cool that I get to be that person. I get to go out there and pick them up to show everyone who the hell I am without actually having the bell ring and being in the ring."

As we've seen time and time again with The Judgment Day, things don't always have to happen inside the ring. Ripley herself has been the most active, running distractions whenever she can to ensure they continue their dominance.

With regard to the women's division, she hopes this is a sign of things to come. "I feel like this is the start of a new era in WWE where we can get caught up with the guys," Ripley continued. "That could possibly lead to something, I don't know. I'm hoping for it."

Ripley will team with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross at Survivor Series: WarGames and face Mia Yim, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair in the women's WarGames match on November 26.