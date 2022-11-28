The Toughest Part Of Wrestling In NXT, According To Liv Morgan

After WWE rookies sign their contracts, they are sent to the WWE Performance Center where they train and hone in on their in-ring and promo skills. While she had no complaints about the wrestling aspect, Morgan had a difficult time adjusting to WWE's structured schedule. Up until then, she was able to do whatever she wanted with her day from what time she woke up to activities she wanted to do.

"Literally [I'd] do everything on my own accord," Morgan told "Joe DeFranco's Industrial Strength Show". "And now for the first time ever you have to wake up at 8 a.m. and be at the building at 7:30 and you're gonna do three hours in the ring. Then you're gonna eat your lunch. Then you're gonna do a grueling workout for two hours and then stay after so you can do more practice so that you can be better you know. It was just being accountable for my actions...not that I am lazy by any means but it's just like I said I never had to follow structure."

She related the experience to being parented. There were rules she had to follow and people telling her what to do. But they were patient with Morgan whenever she made mistakes, allowing her to figure things out on her own.

In the end, Morgan was able to adapt and grow from her experiences and is now one of the top superstars in the women's division. The hard work paid off as she won her first "SmackDown" Women's Championship at this year's WWE Money In The Bank. Now, WWE's Fall 2022 Rookie Class will embark on the same journey as Morgan in their pursuit of being a Superstar in the company.