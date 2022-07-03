It’s tough to argue that anyone in WWE had as big of a night last night as Liv Morgan. The persistent, passionate WWE star finally reached the top of the mountain after signing with the company all the way back in 2014, becoming Miss Money in the Bank and “SmackDown” Women’s Champion all in the same night.

For one that has dedicated almost a decade of her life to WWE all while seeing friends like Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott), Sarah Logan, and others move on to new phases, it’s understandable that Liv was extremely emotional upon her victory. Through tears, she tells WWE.com that her night at Money in the Bank feels like the zenith of a life dedicated to WWE and professional wrestling.

“This is like, the feeling I’ve been searching for my whole entire life. This is all I’ve ever – oh my gosh – this is all I’ve ever wanted. This is all I’ve ever wanted since I was a little girl and I literally can’t believe I have it … It was amazing, it was everything. I did this for [the WWE fans],” Liv explains. “I did this for you guys. You guys believe in me so much, I wanted to give you something to believe in. We did it, we’re champions, we did it. Oh my gosh, oh my gosh. Thank you.”

As noted, Liv Morgan managed to overcome Becky Lynch, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Alexa Bliss to win the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase in the opening ladder match of the night. Later on in the show, she cashed in the contract for a WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Title match against the former champ, Ronda Rousey, after she went through a grueling title defense against Natalya. Liv would take advantage of Rousey’s “tweaked” knee and cover her in a roll-up pin for the victory, granting her the first title win of her career.

Full results from last night’s show are available at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]