This Extremely Rare Kamala Action Figure Is Worth A Stunning Amount Today

"So close to the real thing, it's like being in the ring!" was the tagline for the WWF Hasbro action figures. Capturing the wild and colorful gimmicks of the WWF from 1990 to 1994, the Hasbro figures remain popular with fans and toy collectors three decades later. Mattel even revived the Hasbro figure style for its "WWE Retro" line.

In the spring of 1993, the WWF began placing a two-page spread in its monthly magazine for the new wave of Hasbro action figures to be released that summer. One of the 22 figures featured was Kamala, who was getting his second WWF figure six years after the release of his LJN figure. However, something was off about Kamala's figure. Whereas the LJN figure perfectly replicated Kamala's body paint with the two white stars on his chest and centered yellow crescent moon on his belly, Hasbro replaced the moon with an off-centered yellow star.

Remembering what happened in 1991 when Toys "R" Us featured an unreleased Rhythm and Blues Greg Valentine figure in their promotional flyers, fans assumed Kamala's figure was a prototype that would be changed before appearing on store shelves. However, that wasn't the case. Kamala's figure in the advertisement was the commercially released version, perplexing many who knew Kamala never had a star on his belly. Since Hasbro changed Kamala's body paint, why is there a Kamala figure from Hasbro with a moon belly on eBay for $24,000?