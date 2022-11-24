NJPW Adds Another Night Of Action To Wrestle Kingdom 17

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a second night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023. In a press release on the company's website, NJPW alluded to more details to come with regard to Wrestle Kingdom 17's extra event, which will take place at the Yokohama Arena.

"After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year," the press release read. "This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided on a card full of inter-promotional battles. What does this special night have in store for 2023? Stay tuned for more information!"

It remains to be seen what NJPW has in store for the second night, especially considering that the first show, which will take place at the Tokyo Dome, is still a work in progress. However, plans for Wrestle Kingdom 17 have apparently been set since as early as August.

What is known of the card thus far includes a handful of championship matches. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be defending against former champion and the winner of the G1 Climax, Kazuchika Okada. Elsewhere, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori will defend his title in a four-way against Hiromu Takahashi, El Desperado, and Master Wato.

Additionally, Kenny Omega will make his NJPW return after four years away from the promotion to challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. On top of that, the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion will be crowned in the finals of the ongoing tournament. If that's not enough, the IWGP Women's Championship will be defended for the first time at the event, as KAIRI will seek to regain her title against Tom Nakano.