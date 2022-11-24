FTR ROH Tag Title Defense Announced For 11/25 AEW Rampage

FTR is one of the most decorated tag teams of the 21st century; the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler currently hold three sets of tag team gold as the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions, AAA World Tag Team Champions, and ROH World Tag Team Champions.

As announced on "Dynamite," FTR's next defense of the ROH belts will be this Friday on "AEW Rampage" against Top Flight — Darius and Dante Martin – at a special start time of 4 p.m. EST. While taped following "Dynamite" for Friday's airing, much of the focus in the hours since has been regarding a potential Dante Martin injury coming out of the bout, as doctors checked on him after the match. The match itself though will mark FTR's seventh defense of the ROH World Tag Team Championships since winning them at Supercard of Honor earlier this year; there, they defeated The Briscoes in an instant classic.

FTR has held the ROH tag titles for over 235 days, even headlining a Ring of Honor pay-per-view — Death Before Dishonor in July — with the tag titles in a highly anticipated rematch with The Briscoes, this time in a Two Out Of Three Falls contest; FTR retained their titles after over 40 minutes of action. During the early days of their title reign, FTR evened up their score with the Young Bucks, defeating the Young Bucks on the April 6 "Dynamite." FTR's most recent ROH tag title match was against the Gates of Agony.