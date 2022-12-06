How Bret Hart's Archive Of Legendary Matches Continues To Currently Impact Pro Wrestling

It's no secret Bret Hart is one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring: just ask pretty much any pro wrestler working today.

"We studied Bret because he was the one we'd looked up to as kids," Sheamus told Sports Illustrated back in 2020. "We studied Shawn [Michaels], [Steve] Austin and Rock, too, but Bret was the one that really brought technical wrestling to the forefront of the industry. Bret could work with such a variety of opponents, and his work helped us develop our love for the business."

Hart's influence on today's professional wrestling product can be felt in nearly every match fans watch on television. Whether it's a blatant homage to the former WWF and WCW star –- like when FTR accompanied CM Punk in the ring wearing Bret "The Hitman" Hart fan club t-shirts on the June 1 "AEW Dynamite" –- or a subtle choreographed move that wrestlers perform in the ring in honor of the retired star, Hart's presence always seems to be felt.

"When I was studying the matches with Sheamus, we watched certain Bret matches over and over again, and then we decided we were going to have matches just like that," Drew McIntyre also told Sports Illustrated. "So we told promoters we wanted to wrestle each other, and all the moves in those matches were ones we'd learn from watching Bret."