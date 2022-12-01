Rhea Ripley Has Truly Evolved As A Member Of The Judgement Day

At only 26 years old, "WWE Raw" superstar Rhea Ripley has accomplished feats and experienced moments in the ring most people can only dream about. She has performed at WrestleMania and won the Women's Tag tiles, as well as the "NXT UK," "NXT," and "Raw" Women's Championships. Furthermore, she proved she can stay in a relevant spot even when taking a five-month hiatus from in-ring action. But those things didn't necessarily come easy for the Australian-born Superstar. At certain points early on in her WWE career, Ripley didn't feel confident about the work she was putting out and even claimed she was put "on the chopping block" to be cut on a couple of occasions.

Ripley's career in pro wrestling started back in June 2013, appearing with indie promotions Riot City Wrestling and New Horizons Pro Wrestling in Australia. She earned herself a WWE developmental contract in 2017, with her first official appearance for the company being at the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament that July. She was successful in the first round with a victory over Miranda Salinas, only to be defeated at the hands of Dakota Kai in round two. She didn't appear on television again until October of that year when she participated in a battle royal to determine who would challenge for the "NXT" Women's Championship at an upcoming TakeOver event. Ripley notes that it was during this transitional period that she felt herself starting to falter.