During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Rhea Ripley being added to Edge’s faction. For him, that is a good thing, but he is unsure about the potential of putting Finn Balor into that mix as well.

“For me, I like the move for Rhea Ripley, it’s definitely going to highlight her,” he said. “It’s going to put her in a position to where she’s going to have an active role on a weekly basis doing something. Adding Finn Balor to that group right there, The Demon, that’s definitely a dynamic. A dynamic unlike most if I would have a character like The Demon as part of that group. I couldn’t see The Demon on a regular basis, just because he’s such an enigma. He is so different than anything that I have ever seen in professional wrestling, so I just don’t know how that would work out.”

When it comes to Rhea Ripley, Booker T would like to see her kept working against the women’s division. He doesn’t want there to be another Chyna because he’s not sure anyone can compare to her.

“I think we keep Rhea woman on woman, there’s never going to be another Chyna,” he said. “Let’s not try to compare anyone to the ninth wonder of the world, because Chyna was different, she was special. A lot of people, even myself, didn’t know about Chyna before she came to WWE. But she was working her butt off to try to get into the wrestling business.

“She was on the independents bumping and whatnot, learning how to work from that perspective. Then being so big, and so muscular, and having such a unique look, they said, ‘let’s work her a little bit differently than most.’ But I don’t think there’ll ever be another Chyna. To put Rhea Ripley in that position, I think it would hurt her more than it would help her in the long run.”

Booker T then expanded on how things could end up being damaged in the long run. He believes it would be tough to write and could hurt the men she faces, and future women’s matches with her.

“To put her in there with the men and to try to start trying to write that, I just think you’d be backing everybody into a corner. The guys who’ve got to work her,” he said. “As well as the girls on the roster that may have to work her later on, perhaps if that experiment doesn’t work out.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]