Backstage News On WWE Money In The Bank And LA Knight

There's been uncertainty over the future of WWE Money in the Bank in recent months, with several reports suggesting that WWE could do away with the annual premium live event and instead hold the ladder match at WrestleMania – as was the case before 2010.

A new report from Fightful Select has provided some clarity into the situation, with "several members of creative and higher-ups in WWE" noting that although "such a thing isn't impossible," the idea has not "come across their desks" as of yet.

Another rumor doing the rounds is that LA Knight is a shoo-in to win next year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, seeing as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be a big supporter of the "SmackDown" Superstar. However, WWE sources close to Fightful shot down the rumors, with one person noting that there have been no discussions regarding the winner of the ladder match in 2023.

"I like LA Knight, but we don't even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year's Money in the Bank," the anonymous WWE source told Fightful. "If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn't have been hard to take [Austin] Theory's to put on him. I've never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn't happen, because he's a great performer, but it's not been discussed."

Earlier this year, the Money in the Bank premium live event was originally scheduled to take place at the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium but had to be moved to the 17,000-seater MGM Grand Garden due to reported low ticket sales. It was previously believed that WWE had intentions to build up Money in the Bank as part of its new annual "Big 5" along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series. The location for next year's Money in the Bank has yet to be announced.