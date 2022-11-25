Details On If RevPro Will Take Part In 2023 AEW UK Show

AEW will head to the United Kingdom for the first time in 2023. Despite there not being a major organization in the UK such as WWE or AEW, there are multiple independent promotions such as Progress and Revolution Pro Wrestling, or RevPro for short, which have been around for quite some time and built a substantial fan base. The latter company has been around since 2012 and has seen stars such as AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi hold the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship.

With AEW's UK show on the horizon, fans on Twitter asked RevPro if they have been in talks with AEW about possibly being involved in the company's first UK show. The British promotion responded, revealing that they're open to working with Tony Khan's company. "We haven't had any conversations in that direction, but they know where we are and that we're always happy to do good business!"

Details about AEW's UK event are being kept close to the vest at the time of this writing. However, the promotion does appear to have a positive working relationship with RevPro. AEW recently had PAC defend the All-Atlantic Championship in RevPro on two different occasions. In his first defense, he defeated Shota Umino to retain the title at RevPro Live in Sheffield. After that, he successfully thwarted Connor Mills at RevPro Summer Sizzler 2022.

PAC isn't the only AEW star to ever step into a RevPro ring, either. Current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter wrestled for the promotion from 2015 until 2021, winning the RevPro British Women's title on two separate occasions.