PAC’s first AEW All-Atlantic Title defense has been announced.

“The Bastard” PAC will be defending the title against NJPW star Shota Umino at Revolution Pro Wrestling’s next event on July 10.

The promotion announced, “BREAKING: @BASTARDPAC returns to RevPro NEXT SUNDAY in Sheffield. He will make his first defense of the @AEW All-Atlantic Championship against @Shooter_us.”

PAC became the AEW All-Atlantic Champion at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. PAC had defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors to become the first-ever All-Atlantic champion.

Umino teamed with Eddie Kingston and Wheeler to go against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki at Forbidden Door. Jericho, Guevara, and Suzuki won the match. Umino has been on an excursion from NJPW to RevPro since 2019.

RevPro is set to have an event on Sunday, June 3. At the event, Umino is set to team with Yota Tsuji to go against Lykos Gym. The card also includes Will Ospreay vs. Mad Kurt.

The AEW All-Atlantic Title was introduced on June 8 on “Dynamite.”

