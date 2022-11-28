Saraya Was Disheartened Following Negative Reaction To AEW Dynamite Segment

Saraya quickly learned how brutal the wrestling community can be. She shocked the world when she walked through the tunnel in AEW. Fans and wrestlers alike reacted with excitement when she returned to wrestling. But it would not be all sunshine and rainbows.

In the week following her All Elite debut, Saraya made her first in-ring promo in years, declaring her presence in the women's division. Although she is great on the mic, the segment didn't go over well with the fans, which she found out the hard way. On the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Saraya admitted that it wasn't her best promo and was also disappointed. But she had only one real regret.

"I hadn't been around the wrestling community like online in a while and I made the rookie move to check it that week," she told Aubrey Edwards and Alex Abrahantes. "That was my biggest regret is checking it because it made me feel awful and...I didn't think it was that terrible. I was just getting in the swing of things, I was f****** nervous, I let the nerves get the better of me and that's on me."

She was initially disheartened but wanted another promo opportunity because she knew she could win them over. She would get that chance a couple of weeks later, with the approval of Tony Khan. Even though the segment went a little over its allotted time, Saraya's promo with Britt Baker garnered far better reactions from the fans.

She also revealed that Jon Moxley played a huge role in making her segments with Baker look the best that they can be.