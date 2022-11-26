Impact World Champion Josh Alexander And More Get New Titles

Top Rope Belts announced on Saturday that Impact Wrestling's current champions received new titles. Top Rope Belts is a maker of custom titles for not only Impact, but also Stardom, NJPW, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Bray Wyatt, and even the NFL and MLB.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Impact Knockout Champion Jordynne Grace, and Impact Tag Team Champions Heath Slater and Rhino received new titles at WrestleCade. Photos of the event are available at this link here.

Alexander has been the Impact World Champion since defeating Moose at Impact Wrestling Rebellion on April 23. He's in his second reign, his first reign lasted for only one night. Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at IMPACT Bound For Glory, and during that same night, after Alexander defeated Christian Cage in the main event, Moose cashed in his title shot and won.

Grace has been the Knockouts Champion since defeating then-champion Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Chelsea Green in a Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary 2022. Her first title reign was back in 2020.

Slater and Rhino won the Impact Tag Team titles in October on an episode of Impact Wrestling. The two former WWE Superstars defeated Honor No More (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett). It's interesting to note that the two were the WWE Tag Team Champions in 2016.

Impact's next big pay-per-view event is Hard To Kill on January 13, 2023. At the event, Alexander is set to defend his title against Bully Ray. Ray won the Call Your Shot Gaunlet at this year's Bound For Glory pay-per-view.