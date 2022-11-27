Triple H Teases Fans Who Thought Austin Theory's Career Was Dead Post MITB Cash In

Austin Theory did what no other man has done before when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the United States Championship in the main event of "WWE Raw" on November 7, ultimately coming up short against champion Seth Rollins, making him the fifth man in WWE history to lose his championship match when cashing in the coveted briefcase. Theory avenged that loss at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday, defeating Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match to capture his second United States title. The result surprised many fans who thought Theory's career was "dead" just weeks before.

Following Survivor Series, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque held a post-show press conference and addressed Theory's title win. "I want to make mention of new U.S. Champion Austin Theory," Levesque said. "You know, unfortunately, his career was dead two weeks ago, and now it's resurrected. So that's a pretty good feat for him. He's going to walk on water next and think it'll be good."

It seems Levesque is aware that fans jumped to conclusions after Theory lost his briefcase. The concerns about Theory's direction, though, may have stemmed from how several careers in WWE have changed trajectories in the wake of the regime change. Before Vince McMahon retired, Theory shared many on-screen segments with the former WWE Chairman, which led to the 25-year-old being featured in a match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. In the months that followed, Theory went on to win his first U.S. title and the Money in the Bank briefcase.