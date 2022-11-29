Brian Pillman Jr. Is Looking To Move Away From Previous AEW Booking

In an interview that was conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke about his past bookings in AEW.

"Yeah. I mean, I know who I am and I'm going to start being me, whether or not that lines up with the creative of the company," said PIllman Jr. "I hope it does. But in the current moment, while we're not in any specific angle or storyline, we're just going to be me. We're going to be the Blonds and we're going to go for more of a creative vision of how I see myself as a star, and not just some jock, some rowdy f*cking varsity jock.

"Because me and Griff are stars. It's the bottom line. We're two of the best-looking guys on the roster. We're incredible shape. Chris's an incredible athlete. I never have to second guess where he's at or what he's doing in the ring. We're a well-oiled machine and we've been tagging for almost three years now. I mean, we did a whole year with AEW during the pandemic unsigned."

Pillman Jr, who on Sunday faced Kerry Morton at Big Time Wrestling: Return Of The Dragon, also spoke about how he and Griff Garrison were unsigned for their first year in AEW and their third AEW anniversary is in July. The 29-year-old also noted how every time he gets into the ring, to him it's WrestleMania. He also wants him and Griff to get into a faction sometime soon and hinted that they "got some eyes set on some guys."

