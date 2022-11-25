Brian Pillman Jr. Talks AEW Status, Teddy Hart Docuseries, Moving On From Varsity Blonds, Wealth Of Generational Wrestlers - Exclusive

How has the vibe changed in the past couple of months, Brian? I mean, there's been a lot of change in leadership, and there's obviously been a lot of stuff that came out at AEW All Out and things like that. How have things changed here in the past couple of months for the company?

I was just recently there for the Cincinnati show, and I think things are great. I mean, that's just coming from me. I've always been big supporters of the Young Bucks and stuff, and I [hadn't] exactly had a problem with Punk either, so it kind of caught me off guard when a bunch of guys that I look up to and respect, decided they wanted to get in a little tussle.

Sure.

But it is what it is. That's sort of just how egos collide. And I guess, I would go as far as to say that it probably wouldn't happen with any other performer other than Punk. I think he's just a unique kind of guy that...

Well, he's kind of like your dad, right? A lot of people kind of compare him to...

Yeah, he's kind of... Yeah. Yeah. He's kind of got that loose cannon in him. He's got that dog in him.

Sure. Okay. Fair enough.

But no. I mean, at the end of the day, it's not 1997 anymore. Punk's got a old school mentality. I think at the WWE, and maybe, perhaps, during those years coming up there, that would've been a solution. That would've been acceptable. Sticking up for whatever you believe in. I mean, who knows what was going through his head? Whatever. But that's just not the culture at AEW. That's not how we work. That's not how the company was founded.

And to be frank, I came to AEW because of Cody and the Young Bucks and Kenny. I mean, it's a hundred percent why I went there. I really liked those guys. I believed in those guys. Sorry, Chris Jericho, too. Jericho, Kenny, Russell, Kingdom, Cody doing his thing, the Bucks, everything, the Revolution. It all started because of these guys. These guys literally created the company. Call them presidents, call them founders, call them whatever the hell you want, call them the tag champs. I don't know. But they are the reason that AEW exists, right?

Sure. Yeah, and I know.

Why are you going to bite the hand that feeds you? You know what I mean? Why are you going to shoot yourself in the foot? If Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson were like, "Look, we're going to go out there and it's just going to be a f***ing circus, guys. We're just going to do a bunch of f***ing s***. We're all going to dress up like clowns, and everybody's making half a million dollars." Guess what? I'm going out there dressed like a clown.

I don't give a f***. These guys built the business. They built the brand and the style of wrestling. A lot of people compare my style to Kenny. I'm sorry. I f***ing watched too many hundreds of hours of that motherf*cker and him wrestle.

There's that explosive elite style that is what created AEW that the Young Bucks and Kenny created, that people simulate and emulate on the indies and stuff. And God forbid, if I'm not going to emulate that style because those are my heroes, those are the guys I look up to, and that's just how I trained. Kenny has a lot of Canadian wrestling influence too, and I was trained Canadian style as well. So, sorry everybody. For everybody that wants to call me a Kenny Omega bootleg version.

