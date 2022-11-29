Update On Maria Kanellis' Relationship With Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Maria Kanellis has never been one to keep her thoughts to herself, and that was very much the case when Vince McMahon retired from his role as WWE Chairman, having claimed WWE's culture was full of fear and abuse of power.

The changes that saw Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque take the reins is something that she agrees with, which Kanellis said during her appearance on the "Just Alyx" YouTube channel.

"I've always had a fantastic relationship with Triple H and Stephanie, they sent me gifts after both of my children, wishing me luck and congratulations, giant gifts ... They sent all of these gifts for both of the kids, they gave my husband some great advice about parenting," she said. "So, I think for us on a personal level we've always liked Stephanie and Triple H."

Even though she and her husband Mike Bennett were released by the company during the pandemic, there were reports that they spoke with WWE when their Impact Wrestling contracts were coming to an end. Kanellis confirmed those reports and said that they did talk to Triple H, but ultimately The Kingdom ended up signing with AEW instead.

"We did that courtesy conversation and it went really well, and at the end of the day I think AEW is the place we belong," Kanellis said. "We are really happy about the different relationships we have now in so many different companies."

The Kingdom — the trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven — debuted with AEW on the October 14 episode of "AEW Rampage" by calling out FTR.

