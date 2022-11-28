Zelina Vega Describes What A WWE TV Taping Day Is Like

Zelina Vega revealed that a WWE taping is not much different from a regular TV shoot. We all know that pro wrestling is scripted like many other television programs. The question is how much of the show is predetermined. In terms of the storylines and the results, those are mostly planned before taping. Vega discussed it during an interview on the "That's Dope!" podcast.

"Usually you know going into it who's gonna win," she said. "When you get into the building, you're gonna have a match with so and so. You're gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there's always like little things that they'll tell you like, 'Oh you have to make sure you do this' or, 'You have to make sure you hit this mark.'"

As for the in-ring action, it's mostly up to the performers. Once the matchups are revealed, Vega says wrestlers can either choreograph their moves beforehand or they can call it in the ring. It all depends on the wrestlers' history and chemistry with one another. When it comes to promos, the experience can play a role in one's creative freedom. Those who have proven themselves are given more flexibility as to what they can say during segments.

"When it comes to me because they've [Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon] known me for a while, it's like, 'Hey we can already trust you on the microphone you're not gonna say anything that's gonna get us in trouble. You're gonna keep to your character so here's the skeleton of what we need from you and just fill in the meat.' So that's kinda how it goes."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "That's Dope!" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.