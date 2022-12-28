Jim Ross Had His Reasons For Leaving WCW, And It May Have Saved His Broadcasting Career

Legendary pro wrestling commentator "Good ol' J.R." Jim Ross has spent nearly 50 years dedicated to the industry, giving him countless memories to look back on. Ross' early days saw him working as an announcer for companies like Mid-South Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance until the latter one picked him up for a long-term contract. Ross served as the NWA's play-by-play commentator for several years during the time Jim Crockett Promotions was transitioning into World Championship Wrestling following its purchase by media magnate Ted Turner. Ross' undeniable charisma and ability to call the in-ring action effectively helped him rise through the ranks of WCW, so fans may be curious why he left the company in 1993 to begin working with WWE.

On an episode of his "Grilling J.R." podcast (h/t 411 Wrestling), the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to clarify what went down in WCW. He pointed to a dysfunctional relationship with one of WCW's newest announcers and future high-ranking executives during that time: Eric Bischoff. When it became clear that Bischoff would also be climbing the corporate ladder and holding a position of power in WCW, Ross' dedication to the promotion started to dwindle. "I [told Bruce Prichard,] 'I'm getting ready to — I'm probably going to leave here; I can leave here. There are some issues; they've made some changes. My presence is not necessarily wanted in the role I want to be in,'" Ross recalled. At the time, Bischoff had supported the decision to reduce Ross' on-air role in WCW, something Ross vehemently disagreed with.