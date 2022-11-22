Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On AEW Full Gear 2022

AEW's most recent pay-per-view, Full Gear, took place on November 19. The event saw multiple title changes, with the biggest being MJF defeating Jon Moxley in the main event to win the AEW World Championship. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was on commentary for the event and on "Grilling JR," he gave his thoughts on AEW's final PPV of 2022.

"I enjoyed it," Ross said. "Tony Khan wanted me to work the first six matches, and I did, and then I was done. I would've liked to work the last match, obviously as a fan ... I was kind of thinking it was MJF's night. Just seemed like it was time. We'll see how that works out. I hope it works out great."

"I watched the match back on my iPad because I went back to the hotel when I was finished with my assignment," Ross continued. "I liked the show. I thought- I thought it was a good show. I liked the early- the first half that I did. The matches that I did, I thought were pretty d*** strong. Some stronger than others, that's the nature of the beast. But, I thought it was a good show."

Matches that Ross commentated for Full Gear included Jungle Boy defeating Luchasaurus in a steel cage match, Chris Jericho successfully defending the Ring of Honor World Championship, and Saraya's in-ring return against Britt Baker. Also, Death Triangle defeated The Elite to retain their AEW World Trios Championship, Jade Cargill successfully defended the TBS Championship, and Samoa Joe walked out the new TNT Champion.

