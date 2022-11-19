New TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear

On Saturday night a new AEW TNT Champion was crowned at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Samoa Joe defeated former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs to become the new AEW TNT Champion. After Wardlow landed a third powerbomb to Hobbs, Joe entered the ring and hit Wardlow with the title belt, and then choked out Hobbs to win the title.

Joe and Wardlow were teaming together for a little bit and were known as WarJoe. Their alliance started after Wardlow rescued Joe from a post-match beatdown from Tony Nese, Josh Woods, and Mark Sterling on the September 16 edition of "AEW Rampage."

It was on the November 9 edition of "Dynamite," when Joe attacked Wardlow. It happened when Wardlow and Joe were in the ring and Wardlow was too busy paying attention to Powerhouse Hobb. Hobb was on the ramp and trying to get a chance at the TNT Championship, which Joe also wanted a title match.

Before losing the TNT title tonight, Wardlow had been the TNT Champion since he defeated Scorpio Sky on the July 6 edition of "AEW Dynamite." During his reign, he defended the title against the likes of Brian Cage, The Kingdom's Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Ryan Nemeth, and Orange Cassidy.

Joe also holds the ROH Television Championship. He's been the ROH TV Champion since he defeated NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 edition of "Dynamite." His last title match was on the November 2 edition of "Dynamite."

