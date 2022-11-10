Samoa Joe Commits Shocking Attack On AEW Dynamite

WarJoe is no more.

On the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe shockingly attacked Wardlow, setting up a possible match between the two behemoths at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. The betrayal happened when Wardlow and Joe were in the ring, with Powerhouse Hobbs walking up the ramp and declaring his intentions to pursue Wardlow's TNT Title.

"You ain't ever getting this TNT Title," Wardlow told Hobbs. "It will always be mine, and for that matter, I'm gonna take every title in this company."

Clearly, Wardlow's words didn't sit well with ROH World TV Champion Joe, who proceeded to blindside Mr. Mayhem with a cheap shot. Joe initially struck Wardlow with his title belt before locking in the Coquina Clutch. The segment ended with Joe posing with both his and Wardlow's titles, possibly issuing a challenge for a Title vs. Title match.

AEW had teased tensions between WarJoe following their victory over The Gates of Agony last Friday on "AEW Rampage." During the closing stages of the show, Wardlow could be seen pushing Joe aside to yell at Hobbs, who called out Wardlow in a post-match segment.

Joe & Wardlow formed an alliance in the lead-up to the "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" shows in late September after Wardlow rescued Joe from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Smart Mark Sterling. They would subsequently go 3-0 in their brief run as a tag team, defeating the likes of Woods & Nese, Nick Comoroto & Q. T. Marshall, and Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona.