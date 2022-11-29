MJF Has Given Celebrity Notes About Their Impending Promotion

Back in May, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he was in the process of starting up his own wrestling promotion. While details have been in short supply, Prinze did disclose that he hoped to have the promotion up and running in 18 months. The Hollywood actor later revealed that the promotion will feature traditional-style matches and " it will be the world around it that is different." When asked if his friend and AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman could potentially have an on-screen role with his new promotion, Prinze explained that the reigning AEW World Champion would simply not fit in.



"Mine's too weird for someone like him. Mine is much different," Prinze said on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "He would look out of place. It wouldn't be the right thing for him. Although, he's read the script, I've pitched the entire thing to him, he's given me notes because I value that young generation's opinion. ... He's straight forward, he's like, 'Only old guys are gonna connect to that. I think you focus more on this.' I'm looking at it like, 'Goddamn. He's dead on. Dead on.' I've applied those notes."

Prinze said he has made "much quicker progress" than he originally anticipated in regard to getting his promotion ready to launch. The 46-year-old, who appears in the new holiday movie, "Christmas with You," on Netflix, revealed that he is expecting to get going "well before" his initial year-and-a-half projection.

