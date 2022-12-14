Vince McMahon's Federal Indictment Helped Jim Ross Get Rehired By WWF

"Good Ol' J.R." Jim Ross has dedicated nearly 50 years of his life to the professional wrestling business, getting his start with Jim Crockett Promotions and NWA before branching off into WWE, NJPW, and, now, AEW. But Ross' journey from commentary booth to commentary booth nearly looked a lot different given how things played out at the time of the infamous federal drug trafficking prosecution of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. In 1993, charges were filed against McMahon, claiming he was routinely acquiring anabolic steroids for pro wrestlers to access through a Pennsylvania doctor that had the ability to ship steroids directly to WWF's Titan Tower in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ross wasn't with the company when the charges first came to light — he had been replaced on WWF commentary by McMahon and was turning his attention to Smoky Mountain Wrestling and announcing for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. The initial plan while McMahon was focusing on the trial was to have Gorilla Monsoon assume the role of commentator as well as a top executive, holding down the tasks McMahon oversaw. Reports indicated that Monsoon was lacking in this position, requiring WWF to pivot its plans. Ross was rehired to fill in for McMahon alongside Randy Savage throughout the summer of '94 as Monsoon narrowed his focus to only doing play-by-play commentary on "Raw." The trial would last for 18 days, with the media documenting what occurred each step of the way.