All The Times Jim Ross Was Hired And Fired By WWE

Ross signed with the WWF for one year to start, and in early March 1994, it was reported in the pages of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Pro Wrestling Torch, and Matwatch that he would not be re-signed when his contract expired at the end of the month. This departure gets thorny quickly, though, because the news came down just weeks after Ross's first attack of Bell's Palsy — the facial paralysis that affects him to this day — but that's also not the whole story. On May 29, Ross gave Wade Keller an interview for the Torch, with his comments about leaving the WWF appearing in the June 18 issue.

"The basic thrust of it was Vince was interested in me becoming a character, much like many of the wrestlers, and was very sure that if I would don a cowboy hat and a western jacket and a string tie that I would be more marketable and would be more effective to him and his product by being this character," Ross explained, as strange as it read the "cowboy hat" line decades later. "I felt very uncomfortable about doing it. It came to an impasse since I wasn't interested in doing that." After that, Keller asked Ross if his Bell's Palsy contributed to how he was treated. Ross responded by going over the timeline: The paralysis started on January 31, WWF human resources called him about seeing McMahon at the office about his contract renewal talks on February 10, and McMahon told him they weren't renewing his deal in the meeting on February 12. "I hope the Bell's Palsy wasn't a factor," he told Keller. "I don't think Vince is that cold-hearted that he would let me go because I was ill."

In September 1996, Ross did draw that inference when shooting the angle for his short-lived heel turn, though: "Well let me tell you how warm-hearted Mr. McMahon is: Mr. McMahon called me into his office on February 11th 1994, and he fired my ass!"