Lacey Evans On Why WWE Return Is Different After Having Second Child

Lacey Evans is opening up about the challenge of returning to pro wrestling following the birth of her second child, saying it was an emotional challenge to get back in the ring.

On the latest episode of Brandi Rhodes' "2 Lies and 1 Truth" parenting podcast, the WWE star discussed her return to in-ring training and what it's like to travel with her kids on the road. Evans gave birth to her second child in mid-October and said she returned to the WWE's Performance Center to begin training for her return six weeks later.

"It's been different emotionally," Evans told Rhodes. "I actually went back and I was at the PC training six weeks to the day postpartum. It was difficult, more so emotionally. Even still now when you're breastfeeding and you're raising this tiny baby that needs you every second. That was the hardest part, I think, and is the hardest part, is her being so young and needing me on such an intimate level, so I just have to make it work."

Evans clarified her return to training meant she was "full-blown cleared, ready to go, taking bumps and trying to get back into the swing of things."

To make sure she didn't "lose her spot completely" in the WWE, Evans said she still made it a point to lift low weights and do less-stressful exercises like squats during the first six weeks of recovery postpartum. "It's competition," Evans said about the WWE. "It's up to you to stay in there."