Judge Sends WWE NIL Prospect AJ Ferrari's Sexual Battery Case To Trial

An arraignment date has been set for WWE Next In Line (NIL) prospect AJ Ferrari, who will appear in court on December 6 to face charges of sexual battery. As first reported by KOKH Fox 25, Payne County Judge Katherine E. Thomas found "probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that the defendant committed the crime."

In a July 13 media alert sent by the Stillwater Police Department, Ferrari was identified as the suspect in a July 2 sexual assault investigation. A Stillwater woman told SPD Ferrari attempted forcible sexual acts on her and had an Emergency Protective Order put into effect against Ferrari on July 5. A warrant was issued for Ferrari's arrest on August 3, with bond set at $25,000. Ferrari posted bail the following day and pleaded not guilty a week later on August 11. On August 19, Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas filed a motion to dismiss and expunge two burglary related charges against Ferrari just one day after said charges were filed.

Ferrari was dismissed from the Oklahoma State wrestling team the day of the SPD media alert. A true freshman in 2021, Ferrari won the 197-pound national championship, becoming the first true freshman to win a national title for OKST since 1990. He amassed a 10-0 record as sophomore before having his season ended in January due to head and leg injuries suffered in car crash. His career record was 30-1. As a result of his standout freshman season at OKST, Ferrari was one of 15 collegiate athletes (and one of two wrestlers) signed by WWE as part of the inaugural WWE NIL class on December 8, 2021.